American b-boy Victor among quarterfinalists in Olympics' first men's breaking event

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

B-boy Victor, an American two-time world champion, was among eight dancers to advance to the quarterfinals of the Olympics first men's breaking tournament Saturday.

Victor Montalvo, the U.S. favorite, won battles against two Japanese b-boys, including b-boy Hiro10 (Hiroto Ono). That win drew loud boos from the many Japanese fans in attendance.

Ono gained rapturous applause after nailing power move after power move — including seemingly endless windmills and headspins — moves that typically get strong reactions from the crowd. Judges are evaluating breakers on more than just their physicality. They're using the Trivium judging system to also grade them on technique, vocabulary, execution, musicality and originality — each accounts for 20% of the final score.

“In breaking, you have to be musical, you have to bring the essence, it’s not just about the moves,” Montalvo said. “Those moves that they’re doing are amazing. But it’s more than that.”

Eight b-boys advanced from the original 16 after the round-robin phase. The quarterfinalists include breakers from the U.S., Japan, the Netherlands, Canada, France and Kazakhstan.

Montalvo is joined by teammate b-boy Jeffro (Jeffrey Louis), a Haitian-American from Houston, Texas. The two were seeking to redeem the U.S.'s imprint on the Olympic stage after both American b-girls were eliminated in the first round of Friday's competition, a blow to the country representing the birthplace of hip-hop and breaking culture. B-girl Logistx (Logan Edra) and b-girl Sunny (Sunny Choi) both ranked in the top 12 internationally but came up short of the quarterfinals.

At its root, breaking is an art form that connects mind, body and soul. Key to any breaking battle is the personality, style and individuality of every breaker. They don't know what songs the DJs will spin ahead of time, testing their ability to stay on beat, sync movements to the rhythm of the music and improvise. The International Olympic Committee also licensed about 400 songs for the competition, which allows the b-boys to break it down to vintage funk and hip-hop jams from the 1990s and early 2000s.

Friday's was the world's first introduction to Olympic breaking, with 17 b-girls taking the Olympic stage for the first time in its history. The b-girls battled fiercely in their own right, but several moments caused some viewers to raise questions about whether the essence of the hip-hop art form was captured at the Paris Games. That included Australia's b-girl Raygun (Rachael Gunn) performing a meme-worthy move called the “kangaroo” and the silver-medal winning b-girl from Lithuania — who is white — donning a durag.

The eight remaining b-boys will continue to battle it out for gold later on Saturday.

___

Associated Press Race & Ethnicity Editor Aaron Morrison contributed to this report from New York.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games