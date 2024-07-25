Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Paris Olympics sells a record 9.7 million tickets. But more are available

After getting off to a rocky start last year, Olympics 2024 organizers said the Paris Games have broken the record for the most number of tickets sold or allocated in the event’s history

Via AP news wire
Thursday 25 July 2024 16:35
Paris Olympics Boxing
Paris Olympics Boxing (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

After getting off to a rocky start last year, Olympics 2024 organizers said the Paris Games have broken the record for the most number of tickets sold or allocated in the event’s history. And yet, tickets are still available.

Organizers say 9.7 million tickets were sold or allocated for this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games, with 8.7 million sold for the former and 1 million for the latter.

For Paris, a total of 10 million tickets were put on sale for the Olympics — meaning that despite the historic popularity of the sporting events and unprecedented scale of this year’s competitions, there will still be many empty seats remaining.

The total ticketing figure will, however, likely rise because tickets are still on sale for some of the 45 sports.

"There's a real buzz in the city, and it's the first Games I've been to,” said Carmen Rivera, 29, from Madrid. “I'm not surprised it's the most popular one ever, as there has been the pandemic and other things that impacted the other recent ones.”

The previous ticket sales record was held by Atlanta in 1996, when 8.3 million tickets were sold.

Starting in April, around a million free tickets for the Games were handed out to local young people, amateur athletes, people with disabilities and others to broaden access to the Games, following criticism that exorbitant ticket costs were pricing out ordinary people.

___

Follow AP coverage of the Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in