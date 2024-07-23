Jump to content

AP PHOTOS: The Summer Olympics is remaking Paris

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 July 2024 12:25

AP PHOTOS: The Summer Olympics is remaking Paris

Paris looks a little bit different these days.

The Olympic rings hang from the Eiffel Tower, monuments are emblazed with imagery of the Games and security gates are blocking easy access to some of the top landmarks in the City of Love.

Tightened security ahead of the opening ceremony Friday along the Seine river means both locals and the visitors who have descended on the city must navigate snaking metal barriers requiring a QR code attained in advance to pass through.

It's challenging the Paris Olympics slogan of “Games wide open.”

While tough security measures have sealed off kilometers (miles) of the Seine for the opening ceremony, it's not stopping those intent on enjoying some of the iconic sights of the French capital.

Tourists are still snapping photos in front of the Louvre museum's iconic pyramid, people parade past the hilltop Sacre Coeur basilica and Arc de Triomphe, and there's even been a proposal or two in front of the Eiffel Tower.

___

See AP's Olympics coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games.

