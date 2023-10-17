Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

French prosecutor says alleged attacker in school stabbing declared allegiance to Islamic State

France’s anti-terror prosecutor says a suspected Islamic extremist declared allegiance to the Islamic State group before fatally stabbing a teacher in school attack last week

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 17 October 2023 13:44

French prosecutor says alleged attacker in school stabbing declared allegiance to Islamic State

Show all 3

France’s anti-terror prosecutor said Tuesday that a suspected Islamic extremist declared allegiance to the Islamic State group before fatally stabbing a teacher in a school attack last week.

The prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard, said an audio recording in the suspect’s phone. In it, the alleged attacker declared allegiance to the Islamic State and expressed “his hatred for France, for the French, for democracy and the education he benefitted from in our country.”

The alleged attacker was a former pupil of the school in the northern town of Arras. A teacher was fatally stabbed in the neck and three other people injured in the assault that prompted France to raise its terror alert level and deploy extra security.

The prosecutor spoke at a press conference and took no questions.

Ricard said that shortly before the stabbing, the alleged attacker also recorded a 30-second video of himself in front of a war memorial.

Recommended

In that video, the attacker “repeatedly attacked, in his own words, the values of the French. He expressed some particularly threatening views,” the prosecutor said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in