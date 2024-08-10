Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: At the Paris Olympics, the details matter

Via AP news wire
Saturday 10 August 2024 14:19

AP PHOTOS: At the Paris Olympics, the details matter

Show all 29

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The details are everything for Paris' Olympians. The same is true for Associated Press' photographers.

The intricate tape work on British gymnast Georgia-Mae Fenton's ankles and feet that keep her stable on the balance beam. The wax on Australian skateboarder Haylie Powell's board that keeps her gliding when she grinds. The bun holding Miyu Yamashita's hair that doubles as a tee storage for the Japanese golfer.

Some tools are critical for performance, like the chalk on Venezuelan pole vaulter Robeilys Peinado's hands.

And some items are just decorative, like American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's famous long nails.

The details differ, but the goal is the same — an Olympic medal. Or four, if you're American gymnast Simone Biles.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in