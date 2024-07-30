Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: A hot, steamy day at the Paris Olympics. Here's a look at Day 4

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 30 July 2024 19:40

AP PHOTOS: A hot, steamy day at the Paris Olympics. Here's a look at Day 4

Show all 21

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

It was a hot, steamy day at the Paris Olympics. Indoors and outdoors, the Games kept going.

Simone Biles and Team USA powered to Olympic gold in women’s gymnastics. Victor Wembanyama led France to a dramatic 94-90 win over Japan in men's basketball, and Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz moved into the quarterfinals of the men's doubles tournament in tennis.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Follow AP visual journalism: AP Images Blog, Instagram, Twitter

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in