AP PHOTOS: Warming up for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Via AP news wire
Thursday 25 July 2024 19:53

AP PHOTOS: Warming up for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Athletes made some of their final preparations for the Paris Olympics on Thursday, the eve of the official start of the Games. Soccer and rugby action continued, while archery and handball competitions got underway.

Simone Biles and the U.S. women's gymnastics team practiced their routines ahead of qualifying this weekend. They will look to reclaim gold with Russia ineligible to take part in team sports.

Reigning women's soccer champion Canada beat New Zealand in the wake of a drone scandal that made headlines earlier in the week. The U.S. men won their rugby sevens opener, while Denmark, Brazil, South Korea and the Netherlands were victorious in handball.

Shooting events are the only ones happening on Friday, with most of the city occupied with the opening ceremony taking place on the Seine River.

___

See AP’s Olympics coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

