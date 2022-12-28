Jump to content

Boxer Gervonta Davis jailed on domestic violence charge

Authorities say professional boxer Gervonta Davis has been jailed in Florida after he struck a woman in the face

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 28 December 2022 18:32
Boxer-Domestic Violence
Boxer-Domestic Violence

Professional boxer Gervonta Davis has been jailed in Florida after he struck a woman in the face, authorities said Wednesday.

An arrest report obtained by The Associated Press said Davis hit the woman with a “closed hand type slap” at a home in Parkland, Florida, on Tuesday, causing a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip.

Davis, 28, remained in a Broward County jail Wednesday afternoon on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to criminal records and a jail official.

Court records did not specify an attorney for Davis.

Davis is scheduled to headline a boxing event Jan 7.

