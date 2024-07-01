Jump to content

AP PHOTOS: Parties, protests and parades mark a vibrant Pride around the world

The Associated Press
Monday 01 July 2024 11:08

The monthlong celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride reached its exuberant grand finale on Sunday, bringing rainbow-laden revelers to the streets for marquee parades across the U.S., to events in Asia, North and South America, and Europe.

The wide-ranging festivities were both jubilant parties and political protests, as participants recognize the community’s gains while also calling attention to recent anti-LGBTQ+ laws, such as bans on transgender health care, passed by Republican-led states.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in Tokyo.

