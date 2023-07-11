The dismembered body of a missing German businessman is found in the freezer of a home in Thailand

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The dismembered body of a 62-year-old German businessman who has been missing for a week has been found in the freezer of a house in southern Thailand, police said Tuesday.

Tawee Kudthalaeng, chief of police in the town of Nong Prue, said the body of Hans-Peter Mack was found at about 11 p.m. Monday.

Investigators were able to locate the body by using security camera footage from the area, Tawee said.

He did not elaborate, but photos and video from the camera published by Thai media showed the white freezer in the bed of a black truck on the road with a man squatting next to it.

Mack was last seen driving in his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, a coastal city in southern Thailand, according to a missing person announcement distributed by his family that offered a reward of 3 million baht ($86,000) for information leading to his return.

The telephone number listed on the poster for tips went unanswered Tuesday.

Mack lived in Pattaya with his Thai wife, and worked as a real estate broker, according to local media reports. He had been a resident of Thailand for several years.

His Mercedes E350 sedan was found Sunday in the parking lot of a condominium in Nong Prue, an upscale settlement popular with foreigners northeast of Pattaya, in the province of Chonburi.

According to police, there were traces of what appeared to be a cleaning solvent on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel and other areas of the car.

Tawee said police determined a large amount of money was missing from Mack's bank account, which they believe is linked to the crime. He refused to elaborate, but said they were looking into several suspects, both German nationals and Thai.

The German Embassy in Bangkok did not answer its telephone or respond to an email query seeking comment about the case.

Find more of AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific