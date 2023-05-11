Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

9 railcars from Norfolk Southern train derail in Pennsylvania, no hazardous chemicals on board

Officials say nine railcars from a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Pennsylvania, with no hazardous chemicals on board and no reported injuries

Via AP news wire
Thursday 11 May 2023 15:34

9 railcars from Norfolk Southern train derail in Pennsylvania, no hazardous chemicals on board

Show all 2

Nine railcars from a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Pennsylvania, with no hazardous chemicals on board and no reported injuries, fire department and company officials said.

The derailment happened late Wednesday outside of New Castle, the company said in a statement.

“Our crews responded immediately and are actively working at the site,” the statement said.

The New Castle Fire Department said that at least some of the cars that derailed contained paraffin wax, which is used to make candles, and soybeans.

New Castle is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh near the Pennsylvania-Ohio state line.

Recommended

The derailment comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide after a fiery derailment in February of Norfolk Southern railcars in East Palestine, Ohio. Half of the town’s 5,000 residents were evacuated as emergency responders burned off chemicals to prevent an uncontrolled explosion.

The company has renewed a promise to create a fund for residents near the site of that wreck to cover any decline in home values since the derailment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in