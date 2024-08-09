Peru enacts law restricting prosecution of crimes against humanity, favoring former leader Fujimori

Support truly

Peru's government on Friday enacted a law that prevents the prosecution of crimes against humanity committed before 2002, a decision that favors former President Alberto Fujimori as well as hundreds of military personnel investigated or prosecuted for massacres and murders during the country's internal armed conflict (1980-2000).

The law, which had no comments from President Dina Boluarte, was promulgated, despite a July order from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the highest regional court in this matter, indicating to Boluarte, Congress and the Judiciary that they should annul what was then still a bill, because it contravened international law.

The United Nations on Friday denounced the enacting of the bill.

Peru's new law “contravenes the country’s obligations under international law and is a troubling development, amid a broader backlash against human rights and the rule of law in Peru,” said Volker Türk, UN human rights chief, in a statement.

“Crimes against humanity and war crimes are among the most serious violations of international law and neither amnesties nor statutes of limitations should extend to them,” the statement added. “Those responsible for atrocity crimes must be held accountable, consistent with international law.”

According to an estimate by the Peruvian prosecutor’s office released in June, the legislation will have a direct impact on 550 victims and 600 cases, including investigations and judicial processes that would be archived or dismissed by statute of limitations.

According to experts, the law will especially benefit Fujimori — who governed Peru from 1990 to 2000 and was sentenced in 2009 on charges of human rights abuses — in a current trial in which prosecutors seek to sentence him to 25 years in the murder of six peasants in 1992.

