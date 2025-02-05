Boy who protected sister from plane crash debris is making 'miraculous' recovery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 10-year-old boy has been making a “miraculous” recovery after protecting his younger sister from the flying debris of a medical transport plane that crashed in Philadelphia last week, his family said.

“Daddy, did I save my sister?" was one of the first things Trey Howard asked his father after he woke up following emergency brain surgery, Andre Howard Jr. said. He had gone out for donuts with three of his kids when the plane crashed Friday night, he said.

“It sounded like a missile was firing bullets, metal at my car, everyone else’s car,” Andre Howard told WPVI-TV in Philadelphia. Howard said he immediately backed up his car while his son covered his sister and told her, “Get down!” Trey grabbed his sister and Howard heard the glass shatter, he said.

”I turn around — there’s a piece of metal sticking out of my son’s head from the plane," Howard said.

Andre Howard said he used socks and another man provided his shirt in an attempt to stop the bleeding on the boy's head. A police officer rushed them to the hospital. Doctors warned the family he might not survive his injuries, but he has improved every day.

He woke from surgery and almost immediately asked about his sister — after his father assured him that he hadn't missed the Super Bowl game between his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Kansas City Chiefs, Howard said.

The crash Friday evening killed all six people on the Learjet 55 air ambulance, including a girl who had been receiving medical treatment at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia hospital. A seventh person inside a vehicle was killed on the ground, while 24 people on the ground were injured. Officials have repeatedly said the number of casualties may change as the investigation continues.