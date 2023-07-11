LOCALIZE IT: America's star-studded women's World Cup team has community ties from coast to coast

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand kicks off July 20 and runs through August 20. The United States, led by holdovers Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and rising stars Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson, is heavily favored to win a record third consecutive title. The Americans are the only four-time World Cup winners, claiming titles in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. The U.S. begins group stage play against Vietnam on July 22. Portugal and the Netherlands are the other teams in Group E.

The star-laden U.S. World Cup roster is comprised of 23 players. In addition, there are numerous players with U.S. ties competing in the tournament for other countries.

READ AP'S WORLD CUP GUIDE AND PLANNED COVERAGE

Women’s World Cup Guide: How to watch, schedule and betting favorites

AP Women’s World Cup coverage advisory

World Cup coverage page on AP Newsroom

PLAYERS WITH US TIES

Here’s a state by state breakdown of players you may want to follow. This list includes the 23 on the U.S. team roster and players with U.S. ties playing for Haiti, Panama and the Philippines. In addition, various World Cup watch parties and soccer celebrations are planned across the country. Contact local soccer clubs to find out if there's anything going on in your area. The US Youth Soccer website is a good place to start: Click the menu in the upper left corner and go to “State Sites.”

ALABAMA

Riley Tanner, who played in college at Alabama, and plays for the NWSL's Washington Spirit and Panama’s national team

Hilary Jaen, former South Alabama player who plays for Panama’s national team

ARIZONA

Julie Ertz, hometown Mesa, who plays for NWSL’s Angel City FC

CALIFORNIA

Naomi Girma, hometown San Jose, who plays for NWSL’s San Diego Wave FC

Savannah DeMelo, hometown Bellflower, who plays for Louisville FC

Julie Ertz, who plays for Angel City FC

Ashley Sanchez, hometown Monrovia, who plays for Washington Spirit

Alex Morgan, hometown Diamond Bar, who plays for San Diego Wave FC

Megan Rapinoe, hometown Redding, who plays for OL Reign

Trinity Rodman, hometown Laguna Niguel, who plays for Washington Spirit

Alyssa Thompson, hometown Studio City, who plays for Angel City FC

Lynn Williams, hometown Fresno, who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC

Kaiya Jota, hometown Baldwin Park, has committed to Stanford University and plays for the Philippines national team

Maya Alcantara, hometown Rancho Cucamonga, plays for Georgetown University and the Philippines national team

COLORADO

Lindsey Horan, hometown Golden, who plays for Olympique Lyonnais (France)

Sophia Smith, hometown Windsor, who plays for Portland Thorns FC

Kaya Hawkinson, who plays for Cal State Fullerton and the Philippines national team

CONNECTICUT

Alyssa Naeher, hometown Stratford, who plays for NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Aubrey Kingsbury, who plays for the Washington Spirit

Ashley Sanchez, who plays for the Washington Spirit

Andi Sullivan, who plays for the Washington Spirit

Trinity Rodman, who plays for Washington Spirit

Lara Larco, who plays for Georgetown University and Haitian national team

Riley Tanner, who plays for Washington Spirit and Panama’s national team

FLORIDA

Kerly Theus, who plays for USL W League’s FC Miami City and Haitian national team

Lara Larco, hometown Boca Raton, who plays for Georgetown University and Haitian national team

Nahomie Ambroise, who plays for Little Haiti FC and Haitian national team

Noa Olivia Ganthier, hometown Boca Raton, who plays for Lipscomb University and Haitian national team

GEORGIA

Kelley O’Hara, hometown Fayetteville, who plays for NWSL’s NJ-NY Gotham FC

Emily Sonnett, hometown Marietta, who plays for OL Reign

— — —

IDAHO

Sofia Huerta, hometown Boise, who plays for NWSL’s OL Reign

ILLINOIS

Alyssa Naeher, who plays for NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars

Alicia Barker, who played in college at Illinois, and plays for Pacific Northwest SC and Philippines national team

KENTUCKY

Savannah DeMelo, who plays for Louisville FC

MASSACHUSETTS

Kristie Mewis, hometown Hanson, who plays for NWSL’s NJ/NY Gotham FC

MISSISSIPPI

Ruthny Mathurin, who plays for Mississippi State and Haitian national team

Hilary Jaen, who plays for Jones College and Panama’s national team

NEW JERSEY

Casey Murphy, hometown Bridgewater, who plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage

Alana Cook, hometown Far Hills, who plays for OL Reign

Kelley O’Hara, who plays for NJ-NY Gotham FC

Kristie Mewis, who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC

Lynn Williams, who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC

NEW YORK

Crystal Dunn, hometown Rockville Centre, who plays for NWSL’s Portland Thorns FC

Kelley O’Hara, who plays for NJ-NY Gotham FC

Kristie Mewis, who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC

Lynn Williams, who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC

NORTH CAROLINA

Casey Murphy, who plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage

Emily Fox,who plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage

OHIO

Aubrey Kingsbury, hometown Cincinnati, who plays for NWSL’s Washington Spirit

Rose Lavelle, hometown Cincinnati, who plays for OL Reign

OREGON

Crystal Dunn, who plays for NWSL’s Portland Thorns FC

Sophia Smith, who plays for Portland Thorns FC

SOUTH CAROLINA

Carleigh Frilles, who transferred from Coast Carolina to VCU and plays for the Philippines national team

TENNESSEE

Noa Olivia Ganthier, who plays for Lipscomb University and Haitian national team

TEXAS

Isabella Pasion, who plays for Lebanon Trail High School and Philippines national team

VIRGINIA

Emily Fox, hometown Ashburn, who plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage

Andi Sullivan, hometown Lorton, Va., who plays for the Washington Spirit

Milan Pierre-Jerome, who plays for George Mason University and Haitian national team

Danielle Etienne, hometown Richmond, who plays for Fordham University and Haitian national team

Carleigh Frilles, hometown Haymarket, who transferred to VCU from Coastal Carolina and plays for the Philippines national team

WASHINGTON

Alana Cook, who plays for NWSL’s OL Reign

Sofia Huerta, who plays for OL Reign

Rose Lavelle, who plays for OL Reign

Megan Rapinoe, who plays for OL Reign

Emily Sonnett, who plays for OL Reign

Alicia Barker, who plays for Pacific Northwest SC and Philippines national team

WEST VIRGINIA

Isabella Flanigan, hometown Fairmont, who plays for Philippines national team

