LOCALIZE IT: America's star-studded women's World Cup team has community ties from coast to coast
The 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand kicks off July 20 and runs through August 20. The United States, led by holdovers Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and rising stars Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson, is heavily favored to win a record third consecutive title. The Americans are the only four-time World Cup winners, claiming titles in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. The U.S. begins group stage play against Vietnam on July 22. Portugal and the Netherlands are the other teams in Group E.
The star-laden U.S. World Cup roster is comprised of 23 players. In addition, there are numerous players with U.S. ties competing in the tournament for other countries.
___
___
PLAYERS WITH US TIES
Here’s a state by state breakdown of players you may want to follow. This list includes the 23 on the U.S. team roster and players with U.S. ties playing for Haiti, Panama and the Philippines. In addition, various World Cup watch parties and soccer celebrations are planned across the country. Contact local soccer clubs to find out if there's anything going on in your area. The US Youth Soccer website is a good place to start: Click the menu in the upper left corner and go to “State Sites.”
— — —
ALABAMA
Riley Tanner, who played in college at Alabama, and plays for the NWSL's Washington Spirit and Panama’s national team
Hilary Jaen, former South Alabama player who plays for Panama’s national team
— — —
ARIZONA
Julie Ertz, hometown Mesa, who plays for NWSL’s Angel City FC
— — —
CALIFORNIA
Naomi Girma, hometown San Jose, who plays for NWSL’s San Diego Wave FC
Savannah DeMelo, hometown Bellflower, who plays for Louisville FC
Julie Ertz, who plays for Angel City FC
Ashley Sanchez, hometown Monrovia, who plays for Washington Spirit
Alex Morgan, hometown Diamond Bar, who plays for San Diego Wave FC
Megan Rapinoe, hometown Redding, who plays for OL Reign
Trinity Rodman, hometown Laguna Niguel, who plays for Washington Spirit
Alyssa Thompson, hometown Studio City, who plays for Angel City FC
Lynn Williams, hometown Fresno, who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC
Kaiya Jota, hometown Baldwin Park, has committed to Stanford University and plays for the Philippines national team
Maya Alcantara, hometown Rancho Cucamonga, plays for Georgetown University and the Philippines national team
— — —
COLORADO
Lindsey Horan, hometown Golden, who plays for Olympique Lyonnais (France)
Sophia Smith, hometown Windsor, who plays for Portland Thorns FC
Kaya Hawkinson, who plays for Cal State Fullerton and the Philippines national team
— — —
CONNECTICUT
Alyssa Naeher, hometown Stratford, who plays for NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars
— — —
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Aubrey Kingsbury, who plays for the Washington Spirit
Ashley Sanchez, who plays for the Washington Spirit
Andi Sullivan, who plays for the Washington Spirit
Trinity Rodman, who plays for Washington Spirit
Lara Larco, who plays for Georgetown University and Haitian national team
Riley Tanner, who plays for Washington Spirit and Panama’s national team
— — —
FLORIDA
Kerly Theus, who plays for USL W League’s FC Miami City and Haitian national team
Lara Larco, hometown Boca Raton, who plays for Georgetown University and Haitian national team
Nahomie Ambroise, who plays for Little Haiti FC and Haitian national team
Noa Olivia Ganthier, hometown Boca Raton, who plays for Lipscomb University and Haitian national team
— — —
GEORGIA
Kelley O’Hara, hometown Fayetteville, who plays for NWSL’s NJ-NY Gotham FC
Emily Sonnett, hometown Marietta, who plays for OL Reign
— — —
IDAHO
Sofia Huerta, hometown Boise, who plays for NWSL’s OL Reign
— — —
ILLINOIS
Alyssa Naeher, who plays for NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars
Alicia Barker, who played in college at Illinois, and plays for Pacific Northwest SC and Philippines national team
— — —
KENTUCKY
Savannah DeMelo, who plays for Louisville FC
— — —
MASSACHUSETTS
Kristie Mewis, hometown Hanson, who plays for NWSL’s NJ/NY Gotham FC
— — —
MISSISSIPPI
Ruthny Mathurin, who plays for Mississippi State and Haitian national team
Hilary Jaen, who plays for Jones College and Panama’s national team
— — —
NEW JERSEY
Casey Murphy, hometown Bridgewater, who plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage
Alana Cook, hometown Far Hills, who plays for OL Reign
Kelley O’Hara, who plays for NJ-NY Gotham FC
Kristie Mewis, who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC
Lynn Williams, who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC
— — —
NEW YORK
Crystal Dunn, hometown Rockville Centre, who plays for NWSL’s Portland Thorns FC
Kelley O’Hara, who plays for NJ-NY Gotham FC
Kristie Mewis, who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC
Lynn Williams, who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC
— — —
NORTH CAROLINA
Casey Murphy, who plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage
Emily Fox,who plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage
— — —
OHIO
Aubrey Kingsbury, hometown Cincinnati, who plays for NWSL’s Washington Spirit
Rose Lavelle, hometown Cincinnati, who plays for OL Reign
— — —
OREGON
Crystal Dunn, who plays for NWSL’s Portland Thorns FC
Sophia Smith, who plays for Portland Thorns FC
— — —
SOUTH CAROLINA
Carleigh Frilles, who transferred from Coast Carolina to VCU and plays for the Philippines national team
— — —
TENNESSEE
Noa Olivia Ganthier, who plays for Lipscomb University and Haitian national team
— — —
TEXAS
Isabella Pasion, who plays for Lebanon Trail High School and Philippines national team
— — —
VIRGINIA
Emily Fox, hometown Ashburn, who plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage
Andi Sullivan, hometown Lorton, Va., who plays for the Washington Spirit
Milan Pierre-Jerome, who plays for George Mason University and Haitian national team
Danielle Etienne, hometown Richmond, who plays for Fordham University and Haitian national team
Carleigh Frilles, hometown Haymarket, who transferred to VCU from Coastal Carolina and plays for the Philippines national team
— — —
WASHINGTON
Alana Cook, who plays for NWSL’s OL Reign
Sofia Huerta, who plays for OL Reign
Rose Lavelle, who plays for OL Reign
Megan Rapinoe, who plays for OL Reign
Emily Sonnett, who plays for OL Reign
Alicia Barker, who plays for Pacific Northwest SC and Philippines national team
— — —
WEST VIRGINIA
Isabella Flanigan, hometown Fairmont, who plays for Philippines national team
___
