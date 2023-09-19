Jump to content

Phoenix racetrack to end live racing, which means its OTB sites will close

Turf Paradise, a racetrack that has been a staple of horse racing in Arizona for decades, announced Monday it will cease live racing

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 19 September 2023 02:29

Turf Paradise, a racetrack that has been a staple of horse racing in Arizona for decades, announced Monday it will cease live racing.

Jerry Simms, the longtime owner, announced he is retiring to spend more time with family.

There will be no live racing or simulcasting from the north Phoenix racetrack starting Oct. 1.

This also means the 37 Off Track Betting sites Turf Paradise runs, which make up more than half of OTB sites statewide, will close. OTB sites televise live races and simulcasts from other racetracks nationwide for wagering. They are inside bars and restaurants. But live racing is a requirement for operating off-track betting facilities.

Turf Paradise opened in January 1956. Simms has been at the helm since 2000.

