Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

After disastrous primary, Arizona county overhauls elections

An outside consultant hired by Arizona’s rural Pinal County says preparations are on track for a successful midterm election after a disastrous primary season that constituted one of the biggest election debacles in the U.S. this year

Anita Snow
Wednesday 19 October 2022 20:55
Arizona Voting Problems
Arizona Voting Problems
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A rural Arizona county where a disastrous primary season was one of the year’s biggest U.S. election debacles has gotten on track for successful midterm voting, an expert said Wednesday.

“You are on the right course now,” Brad Nelson, the former longtime elections chief in neighboring Pima County, told Pinal County's Board of Supervisors, saying that many of his recommendations had already been embraced, including adding more ways for poll workers to get help with problems. Nelson noted that the elections manual had been overhauled "and looks absolutely perfect.”

Nelson, an outside consultant hired by the county to review problems and overhaul election procedures, said faulty communications was the biggest issue he found in Pinal County's Aug. 2 primary, including providing poll workers with just one telephone number to call for help, leading to a backup in requests for assistance. By about 6 a.m. on primary day, he said, poll workers had already made 20 calls with problems to the same number.

Pinal County’s primary drew national attention when one-fourth of the county’s polling stations ran out of ballots, sparking widespread complaints from candidates and voters. Earlier in July, erroneous ballots that left off municipal races were mailed to 63,000 voters.

Although local officials blamed ineptitude, the problems fueled conspiracy theories with some, including Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, suggesting something more sinister. Although Pinal County is overwhelmingly Republican, the new elections chief, Virginia Ross, has said both Democrats and Republicans were affected by ballot shortages after her predecessor underestimated how many people would show up to vote in person.

Recommended

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer told the board Wednesday that more than 342,000 ballots were being prepared for the Nov. 8 midterm elections, or 110% of the county's registered voters. The county has a population of about 440,000 people.

Nelson wrote a report based on his review, and the five-member board unanimously agreed to publish it by Thursday on the county clerk's web page, along with additional comments by Ross, who replaced former elections chief David Frisk after he was fired. Nelson said Frisk failed to answer messages he left via telephone and email.

Ross, who resigned her post as elected county recorder to take the new appointment, said her department is sufficiently staffed for the midterms, with training of 11 poll workers well underway and county employees being recruited as backups.

Ross was first elected as recorder in 2012 and oversaw elections until 2017 when it became its own department.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in