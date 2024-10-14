Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pilot killed and passenger injured as small plane crashes in Georgia neighborhood

Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in a neighborhood in Savannah, Georgia

Via AP news wire
Monday 14 October 2024 06:06

Pilot killed and passenger injured as small plane crashes in Georgia neighborhood

One person died as a result of a small plane crash Sunday night in a Savannah, Georgia, residential neighborhood, local police said.

The Savannah Police Department said in a brief statement that officers were dispatched to the crash site on East 66th Street, roughly 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south of the city's historic landmark district.

“The pilot is deceased, and the passenger has minor injuries,” Savannah police posted on X, adding, “No one on the ground was injured.”

Savannah’s firefighter union posted on Facebook that the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. The Savannah Professional Firefighters Association posted a photograph of a mangled plane on the ground in front of a house.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Police said the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

