EU to begin releasing billions of euros to Poland that were frozen over previous government policies

The European Union’s powerful Commission says it will begin releasing billions of euros to Poland that were frozen over the previous government’s policies that the bloc said amounted to widespread backsliding on fundamental democratic principles

Via AP news wire
Thursday 29 February 2024 11:34
EU Europe Poland
The European Union’s powerful Commission announced on Thursday that it will begin releasing billions of euros to Poland that were frozen over the previous government’s policies that the bloc said amounted to widespread backsliding on fundamental democratic principles.

The move had been expected after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “good news” last week to reward Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for his efforts to overturn a series of measures imposed by the previous conservative government that went against EU judicial cornerstones.

Thursday’s move cemented a sea change in relations after both sides had openly clashed since the stridently nationalist Law and Justice party came to power in 2015 and implemented reforms that critics said placed Poland’s judiciary under political control.

