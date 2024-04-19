Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

2 suspects detained in Poland after last month's attack on a Navalny ally in Lithuania

Lithuania's president says that two people have been detained in Poland on suspicion of attacking Russian opposition activist Leonid Volkov, an ally of the late activist Alexei Navalny, in Vilnius

Via AP news wire
Friday 19 April 2024 09:11
Two people have been detained in Poland on suspicion of attacking Russian opposition activist Leonid Volkov, an ally of the late activist Alexei Navalny, the Lithuanian president announced on Friday.

Volkov was attacked in March outside his home in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, where he lives in exile. The attacker smashed one of his car’s windows, sprayed tear gas into his eyes and hit him with a hammer, police said at the time.

President Gitanas Nausėda announced the arrests to reporters in Vilnius and thanked Poland for its work, though there was no immediately comment from Polish officials.

“Two people have been detained in Poland on suspicion of beating Russian opposition leader Leonid Volkov. I thank the Republic of Poland for the excellent work it has done. I have discussed this with the Polish president and thanked them for their excellent cooperation,” Nausėda said.

Volkov said on X, formerly Twitter, that he didn’t know the details of the arrest, but “saw how energetically and persistently the Lithuanian police have worked over the past month on this case” and was “very glad that this work has paid off.”

“As for the details, we will find them out soon. Can’t wait to find out!” Volkov wrote.

