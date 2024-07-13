Jump to content

Coal miner missing in a Polish mine found alive more than two days after an earthquake

Officials say that a miner who went missing after an earthquake shook Poland's Rydultowy coal mine has been found alive more than two days after the accident that killed one and injured 17 other workers

Via AP news wire
Saturday 13 July 2024 14:46

A miner who went missing after an earthquake shook Poland's Rydultowy coal mine has been found alive more than two days after the accident that killed one and injured 17 other workers, local officials said Saturday.

The office of the provincial governor of the Silesia coal mining region, in southern Poland, said that the miner was conscious and was being transported to the surface. Details of his condition were not immediately known. An air ambulance was waiting at the colliery's gate.

Seventy-eight miners were in the area when a magnitude 3.1 tremor struck about 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) below the surface on Thursday afternoon.

The tremor caused an ejection of rocks into the corridor at one spot, where the miner was found Saturday.

