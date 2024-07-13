Coal miner missing in a Polish mine found alive more than two days after an earthquake

Support truly

A miner who went missing after an earthquake shook Poland's Rydultowy coal mine has been found alive more than two days after the accident that killed one and injured 17 other workers, local officials said Saturday.

The office of the provincial governor of the Silesia coal mining region, in southern Poland, said that the miner was conscious and was being transported to the surface. Details of his condition were not immediately known. An air ambulance was waiting at the colliery's gate.

Seventy-eight miners were in the area when a magnitude 3.1 tremor struck about 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) below the surface on Thursday afternoon.

The tremor caused an ejection of rocks into the corridor at one spot, where the miner was found Saturday.