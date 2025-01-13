Police say a man has been arrested in series of weekend stabbings that left 2 dead in Denver
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of weekend stabbings that left two people dead in Denver, police said Monday.
The man was arrested after a person was stabbed near the 16th Street Mall, a popular downtown shopping area, on Sunday night, the Denver Police Department said in statements on X. The victim died after being taken to the hospital.
Police later announced the person believed responsible for the attack was also suspected in three stabbings in same area on Saturday evening. A woman was killed and two other people were injured. Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect.
Before the arrest, police had said the suspect and Saturday's victims had no apparent connection and that the motive was unknown.
Shortly before Sunday's stabbing, police had released a surveillance image of a suspect dressed in black seeking help from the public finding that person.