Police investigating fire at Colorado pregnancy center

Police are investigating a weekend fire at a Christian pregnancy center in north-central Colorado as a possible arson

Via AP news wire
Monday 27 June 2022 00:52

Police investigating fire at Colorado pregnancy center

Show all 2

A weekend fire at a Christian pregnancy center in north-central Colorado is being investigated as a possible arson, police in Longmont said.

The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and said abortion laws would be decided by the states.

The front door was broken and the front of the building had been spray painted with the words, “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you.” On the concrete porch were the words “bans off our bodies.”

The building sustained fire and heavy smoke damage.

Life Choices is a “Christ-centered ministry” that offers free services related to pregnancy and sexual health, information on reversing the effects of abortion pills and post-abortion support for guilt, shame, anxiety and depression, according to its website.

Recommended

Life Choices executive director Kathy Roberts said the center is devastated and stunned “by this frightening act of vandalism.” The attack, she said, affects people who need support, such as pregnancy tests, parenting classes and financial assistance, the Times-Call reported.

Police are asking people who live in the area to check their home surveillance video and forward any relevant video to police.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in