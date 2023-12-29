Police searching for Colorado mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police were still searching Friday for a Colorado woman suspected of killing her two young children and wounding a third after police initially responded to a report of a burglary in their home.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, was cooperative at first with police investigating the Dec. 19 deaths but then went missing as the probe, which eventually determined the burglary report was unfounded, continued, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Ira Cronin.

Police were able to present evidence to obtain a warrant for Singler's arrest on Tuesday but police believe she had already disappeared by then, Cronin said.

Singler, who was not under surveillance, was last seen on Saturday in Colorado Springs, he said.

“In the initial stages of the investigation, we were treating her as a victim of a burglary,” Cronin said.

Police said they answered a 911 call reporting a burglary at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 and found the bodies of Singler's 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were also injured and taken to hospitals for treatment.

Cronin said he could not release details about how the children or Singler were injured. The 11-year-old girl was hospitalized for a few days and then released. She is recovering well physically in Colorado Springs and is not with her mother, Cronin said. Singler's injuries were minor, he said.

He declined to say whether Singler herself had reported the burglary.

The FBI is assisting in the search for Singler at the request of police, Vikki Migoya, a spokesperson for the agency's Denver office, said Thursday.