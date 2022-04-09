Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Via AP news wire
Saturday 09 April 2022 13:27
Gun Range Shooting

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.

The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.

Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken.

The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests.

