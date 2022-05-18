Police: Former Kansas soccer goalie killed; husband charged

Police say a former University of Kansas soccer goalie has been killed and her husband has been charged with first-degree murder in her death

A former University of Kansas soccer goalie has been killed and her husband has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, police said.

Officers found Regan Noelle Gibbs, 25, fatally wounded Monday night in her apartment in Lawrence, Kansas. Police said her husband, 26-year-old Chad Joseph Marek, called 911, and he was arrested at the scene.

Police said Gibbs' killing was likely a result of domestic violence but declined to say Wednesday how she was killed.

Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks’ soccer program from 2015 through 2018. She was a native of Naches, Washington, and a member of two NCAA Tournament teams during her career at Kansas, according to the university's athletics department website.

Marek appeared in Douglas County District Court for a bond hearing Tuesday, according to the Kansas City Star. He remains jailed on $1 million bond.

