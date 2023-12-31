Jump to content

Former Ugandan steeplechase Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat found fatally stabbed in Kenya

Police in Kenya say they are investigating the slaying of three-time Ugandan Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat

Via AP news wire
Sunday 31 December 2023 20:27
Kenya Athlete Slain
Kenya Athlete Slain
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Police in Kenya are investigating the slaying of three-time Ugandan Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat, whose body was found with stab wounds inside his brother's car on Sunday morning, a local official said.

Kiplagat had been driving the car before his body was discovered in the vehicle on the outskirts of Eldoret, a town located 312 kilometers (163 miles) west of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, according to Stephen Okal, police commander from the nearby Moiben area.

“This was murder, but we do not know the motive for now,” Okal said.

As a long-distance runner, Kiplagat specialized in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. He represented Uganda in six World Athletics Championships and at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

He reached the semi-finals of the 2012 London Olympics.

Athletics Kenya official Barnabas Korir mourned the athlete's death.

“We urge the police to speed up investigations and ... book his killers,” Korir said.

