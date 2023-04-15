Arrest made in animal rights plot to disrupt Grand National

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman was arrested in connection with a plan by animal rights activists to disrupt the Grand National at Aintree racecourse on Saturday.

Merseyside Police said the 33-year-old London-area woman was arrested on “suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.”

The group Animal Rising had called on protesters to gather outside the racecourse to demand an end to “animal cruelty for entertainment.”

The woman was arrested Saturday morning in the Greater Manchester area “in connection with potential co-ordinated disruption activities” at Aintree, police said. Her name was not publicly disclosed.

“She is currently in custody where she will be questioned by officers,” the police statement said.

Police said they have been working with race organizers ahead of and during the Grand National Festival.

“We are aware of some people planning to protest at the event,” a police spokesperson said. “This has been factored into our plans. We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behavior and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

