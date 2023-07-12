Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kenyans protest again over rising cost of living, with some targeting a recently built expressway

One person has been killed as some Kenyans angered by the rising cost of living are back on the streets Wednesday in the latest of a series of protests

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 12 July 2023 12:55

Kenyans protest again over rising cost of living, with some targeting a recently built expressway

Show all 8

One person was killed as some Kenyans angered by the rising cost of living went back into the streets Wednesday in the latest of a series of protests.

Some protesters in the capital, Nairobi, burned tires and dismantled part of an entrance to a recently built expressway.

In the town of Emali, on the highway between Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa, one protester was killed and a police car was set on fire, according to a local police official, Joseph Ole Naipeyan.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who lost last year’s election to President William Ruto, has repeatedly called on Kenyans to protest as the country struggles with debt and rising prices. New taxes have added to frustration in East Africa’s economic hub, with inflation at around 8%.

Taxes on petroleum products, including gasoline, have doubled from 8% to 16%, a move which is expected to have a ripple effect.

Recommended

Most Kenyans either get on with their day or stay home during such demonstrations.

Police have been criticized by human rights watchdogs for their response to such protests and for their assertion that any demonstration needs advance notification “in the interest of national security.” Kenya’s constitution includes the right to peacefully demonstrate.

“All lawful means will be used to disperse such demonstrations,” the national police inspector general, Japhet Koome, said in a letter Tuesday calling Wednesday’s protests “illegal.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in