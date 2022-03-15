Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly
Police in Philadelphia have arrested a man wanted in the stabbing of two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York
Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in PhillyShow all 4
Police early Tuesday arrested a man at a Philadelphia bus terminal who is wanted in the stabbing of two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Officers found Gary Cabana, 60, sleeping on a bench. He was arrested without incident, police said.
Philadelphia police said they were searching for him in connection with a fire that was set at a nearby hotel in the city on Monday.
Police in New York said Cabana was caught on video leaping a reception desk and stabbing two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct.
The museum workers, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were stabbed multiple times and were in stable condition.
The suspect's membership was revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum in recent days, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller said.
A letter informing the man of his expired membership was sent out on Friday, Miller said, and he showed up at the museum Saturday saying he intended to see a film that was playing.
“He became upset about not being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” Miller said.
MoMA, founded in 1929, is one of New York City’s top tourist attractions, and drew more than 700,000 visitors in 2020. Its collection of modern art includes “The Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh and works by Henri Matisse and Paul Gauguin.
The museum evacuated patrons after the attack and closed. It was scheduled to reopen Tuesday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.