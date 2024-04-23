Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police say Oklahoma man fatally shot his 3 sons, including 2 children, his wife and himself

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 April 2024 15:45

A man fatally shot three of his sons, including two children, and his wife then himself in their home in southwest Oklahoma City, police said Tuesday.

Officers found the five dead Monday morning after a fourth son, who is 10, called police to report the shootings, said Sgt. Gary Knight.

Jonathan Candy, 42, is believed to have killed his wife, 39-year-old Lindsay Candy, and sons 18-year-old Dylan Candy, 14-year-old Ethan Candy and 12-year-old Lucas Candy, Knight said. He says Candy then turned the gun on himself.

“We don’t know” why the fourth child was spared or a motive for the killings, Knight said.

The 10-year-old was placed in the custody of relatives. Police had no previous contact with the family and had not previously been called to their home, he said.

