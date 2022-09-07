Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police: California sheriff's deputy wanted in double slaying

Authorities say they are seeking a Northern California sheriff’s deputy the in connection with the slaying of a husband and wife at their home

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 07 September 2022 19:09
Sheriff's Deputy Homicide Suspect
Sheriff's Deputy Homicide Suspect

Authorities said they are seeking a Northern California sheriff's deputy in connection with the slaying of a husband and wife in their home early Wednesday. He remained at-large hours after the bloodshed.

Law enforcement officials said they were searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Williams apparently knew the couple but investigators were still trying “to fine-tune their connection” and determine the motive, according to Alameda County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly.

“There is an active hunt underway for Mr. Williams and we encourage him to surrender to any local law enforcement location (or) police station,” he said.

Police were called to a home in Dublin — a city in the East Bay about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from downtown San Francisco — around 12:45 a.m. The 911 caller said two people had been shot inside the residence and the suspect had fled in a vehicle.

Recommended

Both victims, whose names were not immediately released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelly said a male relative of the couple who was visiting was unhurt and was talking to detectives about what occurred.

Witnesses identified the gunman as Williams, 24. The sheriff's office said he was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Kelly said Williams has been with the sheriff’s office for a year and was still on probation. He was assigned to the agency's court services division in the city of Oakland.

Williams, who is from Stockton, briefly worked with the Stockton Police Department, where he completed their police academy but was ultimately let go after he failed their field training program, Kelly said.

Williams is believed to be driving a gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta or a 2015 Hyundai. Both have California license plates.

Dublin police, who called the slayings a “horrific crime” on Twitter, said Williams was no longer believed to be in the area of the shooting. The Los Angeles Times reported that authorities believe Williams might flee to Southern California.

Anyone who spots Williams is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

Other details were not immediately available. Authorities have planned a late morning news conference to discuss the case.

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of Alameda County, the union that represents rank-and-file deputies, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recommended

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in