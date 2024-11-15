Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newborn boy found dead in LA after police say he was dropped from the 4th floor of a building

A newborn boy was found dead in a Los Angeles alleyway after police say he was dropped from the fourth-floor window of a building

Associated Press
Friday 15 November 2024 22:23 GMT
Los Angeles Dead Newborn
Los Angeles Dead Newborn (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A newborn boy was found dead in a Los Angeles alleyway after police say he was dropped from the fourth-floor window of a building.

The baby was found early Thursday morning in the Skid Row neighborhood of downtown LA, also home to one of the largest stable homeless populations in the country.

Fire responders received the call at 5:27 a.m. and pronounced the newborn dead at the scene. Police believe the baby was dropped from the building shortly after it had been born.

Investigators located a woman who had been transferred to a nearby hospital for pelvic bleeding a few hours before the baby was discovered. The woman was detained for questioning and released pending further investigation, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

