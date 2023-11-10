Jump to content

Police investigate vandalism at US Rep. Monica De La Cruz's Texas office over Israel-Hamas war

Police in Texas say they are investigating messages spray-painted on U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz’s office that condemn the Republican’s support for Israel in the war with Hamas

Via AP news wire
Friday 10 November 2023 00:16

Police investigate vandalism at US Rep. Monica De La Cruz's Texas office over Israel-Hamas war

Texas police said Thursday they are investigating messages spray-painted on U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz's office that condemn the Republican's support for Israel in the war with Hamas.

De La Cruz is a first-term congresswoman whose district is on the U.S.-Mexico border. Spokesperson Ryan Saylor said the district office was vandalized twice this week with messages that included “Monica murders" and “Israel kills Jews too."

The majority of both parties have historically stood firmly on the side of Israel, although divisions have emerged in the Democratic Party about the U.S. response to the war. In a statement, De La Cruz said the vandalism would not silence her support for Israel.

The McAllen Police Department said it was made aware of the vandalism on Tuesday and that the investigation is ongoing.

