Haitian leaders oust police chief and appoint a new one as gang violence claims officers’ lives

Haitian leaders on Saturday ousted Frantz Elbé, the beleaguered director of Haiti’s National Police, following months of criticism that he wasn’t doing enough to protect officers under assault by gangs.

Former Haitian police chief Normil Rameau, who also was dismissed from the post nearly four years ago under a different administration, will once again take the helm of an underfunded and ill-equipped department that only has some 4,000 officers on duty at a time in a country of more than 11 million inhabitants.

More than 2,500 people have been killed or injured across Haiti in the first three months of the year as gang violence continues to surge.

Among those killed are nearly two dozen police officers, overwhelmed by gangs that control 80% of Port-au-Prince and are better-equipped and have more powerful weapons. The most recent killings targeted three officers from a newly formed anti-gang tactical unit who were on patrol in an armored vehicle. A fourth remains missing.

Rameau’s appointment comes as a newly selected prime minister and Cabinet take the reins of Haiti’s government with a transitional presidential council at their side.

Rameau previously served as director general of police under slain former President Jovenel Moïse, who appointed him in August 2019. Prior to that, he oversaw the detective division. He was ousted as police chief in November 2020 after Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe accused him of being incompetent and not producing results at a time when gangs were seizing control of more territory.

Neither Rameau nor Elbé immediately returned messages for comment.