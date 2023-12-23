Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Premier League has its first female referee as Rebecca Welch handles Fulham-Burnley

The Premier League has its first female referee

Via AP news wire
Saturday 23 December 2023 15:17

Premier League has its first female referee as Rebecca Welch handles Fulham-Burnley

Show all 8

The Premier League has its first female referee.

Rebecca Welch blew her whistle to start the match between Fulham and Burnley on Saturday in a landmark moment for England's top league.

She was applauded by some fans as she emerged from the tunnel ahead of the match at Craven Cottage.

Welch has already worked as the fourth official in the Premier League, for the match between Fulham and Manchester United on Nov. 4. She has handled matches in the second-tier Championship and FA Cup.

Welch has been a referee since 2010, initially balancing the role with her job in the National Health Service before becoming a full-time match official.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in