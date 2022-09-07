Royal children start new academic year at school in Windsor
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children are starting the academic year at a new school after the family traded the bustle of central London for the slower pace of life outside the capital
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children start the academic year at a new school on Thursday after the family traded the bustle of central London for the slower pace of life outside the capital.
In preparation for the first day of classes, the palace released photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visiting Lambrook School, near Windsor, during a welcome event for new pupils that took place before the start of the term.
Prince William and his wife, Kate, selected the outdoorsy prep school with its 52 acres (21 hectares) of grounds after they decided to move to Windsor, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from their old home at Kensington Palace in central London.
School fees will cost William and Kate in excess of 50,000 pounds ($57,400) a year.
The family is now based at Adelaide Cottage, a historic home near Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II has spent most of her time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The queen gave William and Kate permission to lease the four-bedroom house that was built for Queen Adelaide in 1831.
