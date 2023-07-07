AP Week in Pictures: Asia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

June 30-July 6, 2023

A Kashmiri man cools off in a stream on a hot summer day, a woman uses a shirt to shield herself from the sun on a sweltering day in Beijing, children play in the mud in Nepal, and South Korean singer PSY performs at a concert in Seoul.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

