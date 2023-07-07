Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 07 July 2023 02:43

June 30-July 6, 2023

A Kashmiri man cools off in a stream on a hot summer day, a woman uses a shirt to shield herself from the sun on a sweltering day in Beijing, children play in the mud in Nepal, and South Korean singer PSY performs at a concert in Seoul.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Recommended

