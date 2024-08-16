AP Week in Pictures: Global

Support truly

AUG. 9–15, 2024

A Ukrainian tank passes by a burning car near the Russian-Ukrainian border, a river floods a road after Tropical Storm Ernesto passed through Toa Baja in Puerto Rico, a Palestinian man mourns his 4-day-old twin relatives in Deir al-Balah, and people in the Northern Hemisphere gather to watch the Perseid meteor shower.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

