AP Week in Pictures: Global
AP Week in Pictures: GlobalShow all 19
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
AUG. 9–15, 2024
A Ukrainian tank passes by a burning car near the Russian-Ukrainian border, a river floods a road after Tropical Storm Ernesto passed through Toa Baja in Puerto Rico, a Palestinian man mourns his 4-day-old twin relatives in Deir al-Balah, and people in the Northern Hemisphere gather to watch the Perseid meteor shower.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.
____
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images