US 1st round World Cup matches all kick off at 2 pm EST

All three U.S. first-round matches at this year’s World Cup will kick off at 2 p.m. EST, the latest in the day possible in Qatar

Via AP news wire
Saturday 02 April 2022 04:24
Qatar Soccer WCup Draw
Qatar Soccer WCup Draw
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

All three U.S. first-round matches at this year's World Cup will kick off at 2 p.m. EST, the latest in the day possible under the schedule in Qatar.

The U.S. opens Nov. 21 against Wales, Scotland or Ukraine at Al Rayyan, then plays England on Nov. 25 — Black Friday — at Al Khor. The Americans complete the group stage on Nov. 29 against Iran at Doha.

All three matches start at 10 p.m. local time.

FIFA has scheduled four kickoff times for the first round, also at 5 a.m., 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. EST.

Knockout stage matches start at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. EST, with the final at 10 a.m. EST on Dec. 18.

Recommended

The World Cup will be televised in the U.S. in English on Fox networks and in Spanish on NBCUniversal's Telemundo.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in