See more about the 2023 Pulitzer winners in journalism, arts

The Pulitzer Prizes recognizing the best of journalism and the arts in 2022 were announced Monday. The Associated Press will update the list of winners with more information — including any specific citations for journalists — and reaction as we learn more.

BREAKING NEWS REPORTING: The Los Angeles Times

The staff of the Los Angeles Times published a secretly recorded conversation among city officials that included racist comments and followed up with in-depth coverage of the aftermath.

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING: The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal’s “Capital Assets” series analyzed the investments of about 12,000 federal officials and their families between 2016 and 2021. The Journal collected and analyzed data on about 850,000 financial assets and more than 315,000 transactions. The reporters involved were Rebecca Ballhaus, Brody Mullins, Chad Day, John West, Joe Palazzolo and James V. Grimaldi