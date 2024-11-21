M. Jodi Rell, who became Connecticut governor after her predecessor resigned, dies at 78

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Connecticut Gov. M. Jodi Rell, who took over the office to become the second female governor in state history after her predecessor resigned amid a corruption scandal, has died. She was 78.

Rell died Wednesday at a Florida hospital following a brief illness, her family said in a statement Thursday morning.

Rell, a Republican, served from 2004 until 2011. Known for her candor and compassion — she would personally call people whenever they were facing difficult times — Rell was lieutenant governor and took on the governorship during a challenging period for the state. Gov. John G. Rowland was under federal investigation and faced impeachment.

Rowland ultimately pleaded guilty to a single federal corruption count and served 10 months in prison.

In an interview with The Associated Press in 2010, when she prepared to leave office, Rell pointed to her early efforts to “restore honor to the state of Connecticut” as one of her major accomplishments.

“Our state had been through so much. And what we really needed to do, what we needed at the time, was to move on, to once again make our residents proud of our state government,” Rell said, adding how her administration worked to reform the state’s campaign finance laws, impose standards for state contracts, and overhaul the state’s ethics commission.

Rell was lauded Thursday by figures in both major parties, including her successor, Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat. “She steadied the ship, and returned a sense of decency and honesty to state government at a time when both were sorely needed,” he said in a statement.

Rell served as lieutenant governor for 10 years and as a member of the state House for 10 years, representing Brookfield and Bethel. After finishing out Rowland's term, Rell won the 2006 election. She was the state's last GOP governor to date.

Five months after taking office, Rell had a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery after breast cancer was discovered following a routine mammogram. Nine days after her surgery, Rell returned to the Capitol and was greeted by loud cheers and a long standing ovation when she appeared to deliver her first State of the State address. Many of the lawmakers wore pink ribbons, signifying their support for breast cancer research.

“You know I get embarrassed,” a smiling Rell said, pleading with the crowd to stop the applause.

Known as a moderate Republican who advocated for bipartisanship, both during and after her time in office, Rell made a pointed reference to her illness during that speech when she called for an end to partisan politics.

“I have been unexpectedly confronted with my own mortality as I was told that I had cancer,” she said. “I am looking at things a little differently now, with different eyes. Eyes more focused on what is truly important, what is truly necessary.”

___

Associated Press Writer Dave Collins contributed to this report.