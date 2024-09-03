Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg resigns ‘to pursue a career opportunity,' governor says

Support truly

Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg announced Tuesday he is resigning his position effective immediately after serving more than seven years in office, saying “my time in public service must come to a close.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the resignation, saying in a statement that the Republican is pursuing “a career opportunity that allows him to focus more on his family,” the statement read.

“It comes as no surprise that he would choose to step down to prioritize his personal life,” Reynolds said. “Adam is a devoted husband and father, and there is nothing more important to him than his family.”

In his statement, Gregg said he “needs to be focused” on his family, which includes his wife and two children.

“My kids are growing up too fast, and statewide elected offices force me to miss more of their lives than I can accept," he said.

Iowa law states that the governor shall appoint someone to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term. Reynolds indicated that she will do so “later this fall.”

Reynolds, who was former Gov. Terry Branstad’s lieutenant governor, appointed Gregg to the position in May 2017, when Branstad was named U.S. ambassador to China and Reynolds became governor. The Republican ticket was elected to a full term in 2018 and was reelected in 2022.

Gregg was the Republican nominee for attorney general in 2014 but lost to incumbent Democrat Tom Miller. He was then appointed by Branstad to serve as state public defender.