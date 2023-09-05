Capitol physician says McConnell’s health episodes show 'no evidence' of being strokes or seizures
Lisa Mascaro,Mary Clare Jalonick
Tuesday 05 September 2023 16:33
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s health episodes show “no evidence” of being strokes or seizures, the Capitol physician said in a letter released Tuesday after a medical evaluation and consultation with neurologists.