'NFL Sunday Ticket' outages anger fans for 2nd straight week

For the second straight week, DirecTV’s “NFL Sunday Ticket” package is experiencing problems for those trying to view games through the app or online

Via AP news wire
Sunday 18 September 2022 21:42
Dolphins Ravens Football
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

DirecTV's “NFL Sunday Ticket” package malfunctioned for the second straight week, causing fans trying to watch through the app or online to miss entire games.

DirecTV said via social media that customers trying to stream the 1 p.m. EDT games were unable to through the app. Shortly after 4 p.m. EDT, they said that the server problems were fixed and that streaming could resume.

That came too little, too late for those trying to view the seven early games.

When server problems created havoc last week, DirecTV said in a statement: “We fumbled the ball yesterday. We missed the opportunity to deliver an exciting day of football. If you were affected by the difficulties, we will reach out to make this right. We thank you for your patience while we work on this!”

This is the final season that DirecTV will be the exclusive carrier of “Sunday Ticket." Amazon and Apple are among the bidders for the package of out-of-market games after commissioner Roger Goodell said during the summer that he expected a new carrier.

DirecTV extended its contract in 2014 and pays $1.5 billion per season. The new package is expected to fetch at least $2.5 billion per year.

DirecTV is expected to remain in the running for a package that can be sold to bars and restaurants.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in