AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 17-23, 2022

Via AP news wire
Saturday 24 December 2022 02:10

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 17-23, 2022

From a winter traditions parade to ward off evil in Bucharest, Romania, to children studying by candlelight in Harare, Zimbabwe, whose residents are coping with widespread power outages and the world’s highest food inflation, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.



