Pope cancels agenda on medical advice because of knee pain
Pope Francis has again canceled his daily meetings because of acute knee pain that has greatly curtailed his mobility in recent months
Pope cancels agenda on medical advice because of knee painShow all 4
Pope Francis again canceled his daily meetings Tuesday because of acute knee pain that has greatly curtailed his mobility in recent months.
The Vatican said in a statement that Francis' doctors had recommended he interrupt his planned activities, which included a meeting of his cabinet of cardinal advisers who meet every three months at the Vatican.
Francis last Friday cleared his schedule for medical checks, the results of which have not been released. The 85-year-old has said he strained the ligaments in his right knee, making walking, standing and getting up from his chair increasingly difficult and painful.
Francis has long had a pronounced limp due to sciatica nerve pain, but the knee pain has aggravated it. He has had to bow out of celebrating several recent liturgical events, including the Easter Vigil and a Mass this past Sunday. He now frequently walks with a shuffle and the assistance of an aide.
He has a packed travel schedule coming up, including reported trips to Lebanon in June, Congo, South Sudan and Canada in July and Kazakhstan in September.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.