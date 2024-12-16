UK government approves $4.6-billion takeover of Royal Mail by a Czech billionaire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Britain's government gave the go-ahead Monday for the sale of Royal Mail's parent company to a Czech billionaire, paving the way for the postal service to pass into foreign ownership for the first time in its 500-year history.

Authorities confirmed Monday that the 3.6 billion-pound ($4.6 billion) takeover of Royal Mail's owner, International Distribution Services, by billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EP Group, can go ahead.

Kretinsky and IDS agreed to the deal in May but had been waiting for official approval under national security laws because of the importance of the postal service in the U.K.

The service will remain headquartered in the U.K. and as part of the deal, Britain's government will retain a so-called “golden share” in the service, meaning it will need to approve any key changes to Royal Mail's ownership, headquarters location and tax residency.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the move was a “good deal for the U.K.”

“We have negotiated something which secures the long-term future of Royal Mail and gives it the fresh start that we need," he said.

Royal Mail, one of the U.K.'s oldest institutions, began in the 1500s as a service exclusively for the monarch and the royal court. It became a public postal service in the 1600s.

The company, which was privatized in 2013, has struggled in recent years to adapt as the number of people using the postal service continues to decline steeply.

Kretinsky has business interests across Europe including Eurstream, which moves Russian gas via pipelines through Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. He already owns a 27% stake in IDS, and also has stakes in U.K. retail including in leading supermarket chain Sainsbury's.

His firm previously said it viewed IDS as a strong business with the potential to become a leading postal logistics group in Europe.

The takeover deal, which still needs to be voted on by shareholders, is expected to be completed early in 2025.