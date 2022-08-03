Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

1 killed, 13 injured in massive warehouse fire near Moscow

A massive fire has engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 August 2022 14:57

1 killed, 13 injured in massive warehouse fire near Moscow

Show all 8

A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, killing at least one person, injuring 13 others and leaving two missing, officials said.

The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Emergencies officials said that one person died in the fire, and Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said that two people are unaccounted-for. Officials said that two of the injured were hospitalized.

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 150 firefighters and three fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Recommended

The authorities haven't said what triggered the fire, but RIA-Novosti news agency reported that investigators were looking at arson as the most likely cause.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in