Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia has successfully launched a spacecraft to resupply the International Space Station

Via AP news wire
Friday 03 June 2022 11:52
(Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service)

A Russian cargo spacecraft was launched Friday to deliver nearly three tons of supplies to the crew of the International Space Station.

A Soyuz rocket carrying the unmanned Progress MS-20 ship blasted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The spacecraft reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas in route to the space outpost.

The craft is expected to dock at the station later Friday. It is delivering food, fuel and other supplies for the Station's crew.

