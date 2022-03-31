Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Ukraine is sending scores of buses in an attempt to evacuate people from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on Friday after Russia promised to hold fire, even as Moscow's troops continued to pound other areas of the country.

Here’s a look at the coverage of the war from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by going to our Russia-Ukraine war hub on AP Newsroom.

————————-

UPCOMING

————————

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR BRAIN DRAIN - Russians have fled the country in droves and setting up new homes in well-established emigre destinations like Georgia, but also further afield in Central Asia, in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan. Some are biding their time while looking for ultimate destinations further afield. Others are looking to lay down roots, a prospect that will be welcomed in countries who economies are taking a battering from the spillover effect of sanctions against Russia.

—————————————

SENT/DEVELOPING

—————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — A convoy of buses headed to Mariupol on Thursday in another attempt to evacuate people from the besieged port city, while Ukraine’s president warned that his country’s defense against the Russian onslaught was at a turning point ahead of a new round of talks aimed at ending the fighting. By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1:200 words, photos, videos, developing. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-BRITISH-SPY-CHIEF - A U.K. intelligence chief says demoralized Russian soldiers in Ukraine are refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and accidentally shot down their own aircraft. Jeremy Fleming is head of the GCHQ electronic spy agency and gave a speech in the Australian capital Canberra on Thursday. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 250 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-INVASION-US-REFUGEES - Ukrainians already living in the United States are working through formal and informal networks to provide housing, food and a sense of community to as many as 100,000 refugees expected to arrive in the country. Sacramento is among those preparing for an influx of new residents, given the region’s already high concentration of Ukrainians. By Kathleen Ronayne. SENT: 950 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SEAFOOD - The global seafood industry is preparing for major disruption due to new sanctions on Russia. The latest round of U.S. attempts to punish Russia for the invasion of Ukraine includes bans on imports of seafood, alcohol and diamonds. Those restrictions took effect on March 25. By Patrick Whittle. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-RUBLE-RECOVERY - The Russian ruble has bounced back to almost its full value since before the West imposed economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. That rebound comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin resorts to extreme measures to blunt the West’s penalties and inflate his currency. By Ken Sweet and Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SATELLITE CYBERATTACK - A malicious software command that crippled tens of thousands of modems across Europe anchored the cyberattack on a satellite network used by Ukraine’s government and military just as Russia invaded. The wide-ranging attack affected users from Poland to France, getting almost immediate notice by knocking off remote access to thousands of wind turbines in central Europe. By Frank Bajak. SENT: 750 words, photos.

———————

PHOTOS

———————

AP PHOTOS on Day 35: Scouring rubble of destroyed homes

———————

VIDEOS

———————

Here are links to some of the top consumer-ready VIDEOS:

Rescue work after Mykolaiv building struck

Kharkiv’s hospital continues working amid shelling

Ukrainian Americans prepare for 100,000 refugees

— The AP